Preliminary hearing moved for Kansas triple homicide suspect

Capital murder suspect Myrta Rangel shown being booked into the Harvey County Jail on Jan. 26, 2017. (Courtesy Harvey County Sheriff's Office)
NEWTON, Kan. (AP) – The preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for one of two people accused of killing three people before fleeing to Mexico.

The Harvey County attorney said in a news release that the hearing for 31-year-old Myrta Rangel has been moved to April 6. The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether there is evidence for Rangel to be tried on one count of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela May Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty. Thirty-five-year-old Jereme Nelson faces identical charges.

The victims’ bodies were found in October outside a rural home near Moundridge. An 18-month-old child was found unharmed.

Nelson and Rangel were extradited last month to Kansas.

