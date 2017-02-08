La-Z-Boy is recalling a series of recliners due to a shock hazard

La-Z-Boy is recalling a series of recliners due to a shock hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the power supply housing for certain La-Z-Boy recliners equipped with a power lift seat can crack and break, exposing electrical components and creating a shock hazard. No injuries have been reported so far.

The recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric Lift Chairs, the Clayton Luxury-Lift (Model 1HL562) and Power Lift (Model 1ML562), and Luxury-Lift (Models 1LF505 and 1LF819). They were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.

The power supply enables the chair’s seat to lift a consumer from a seated into a standing position. The power supply casing is a black, plastic rectangular box measuring approximately 6 inches by 3½ inches by 3½ inches

Consumers can check the lot number on the power supply to see if it is affected. The lot number is: 150113.

Consumers should stop using the power supplies immediately and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement.

The chairs were sold September 2015 through November 2016 for between $1,900 and $2,800.

La-Z-Boy can be contacted at 855-592-9087 or at http://www.la-z-boy.com. (click on the Recall button for more information)

