Kansas health committee to vote on Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas House health committee will vote next week on whether to expand the state’s privatized Medicaid program, called KanCare.

Lawmakers heard testimony Wednesday from cities, businesses, doctors and patients, urging them to expand KanCare. The expansion would provide insurance to an estimated 150,000 Kansans who currently make too much money to qualify for KanCare but not enough to qualify for subsidies to purchase insurance under the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Proponents say the expansion would be at least budget-neutral and might save the state money, partly by reducing emergency care for people who lack access to preventative care. The state budget office estimates that the plan would still cost more than $150,000,000 in the first two fiscal years.

Opponents of the bill will testify Thursday.

Governor Brownback issues statement on Medicaid expansion

Expanding ObamaCare is bad for Kansas. It moves able-bodied adults to the front of the line, ahead of truly vulnerable Kansans. It is not affordable, costing the state upwards of $100 million in the next two years. It does little to help our Critical Access Hospitals, sending more than 70 percent of new spending to urban hospitals.

President Trump was elected having declared his intention to do away with ObamaCare, and he has already taken action to alleviate its onerous regulatory and financial burden. Kansas should not tie itself to this failed program of the past just before its inevitable demise. The rest of the nation is moving towards a new state-driven model for improved health outcomes at a price Americans can afford; Kansas is well positioned to help lead the way.”