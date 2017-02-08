Kansas couple busted with load of meth in Oklahoma

By Published: Updated:
David Jean Tucker and Cynthia Ann Belcher
David Jean Tucker and Cynthia Ann Belcher

32-lbs-methWICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man and woman from the Wichita area were jailed last Friday after they were pulled over in Oklahoma.

Authorities said 59-year-old David Jean Tucker of Haysville and 63-year-old Cynthia Ann Belcher of Wichita were jailed after Canadian County Sheriff’s deputies found more than 30 pounds of meth hidden inside the rental car they were driving.

The pair was stopped on Interstate 40 eastbound. According to deputies, the pair had rented the 2016 Toyota Camry in Wichita and had traveled to Phoenix. That’s where they picked up the large load of meth. Both Tucker and Belcher confessed they were recruited to be drug smugglers while receiving services at a faith-based mission in Wichita.

Both were booked on charges of alleged aggravated trafficking of meth after a former conviction of a felony.  Their bond was set at $200,000. They both remain in custody. The street value of the drugs was over $200,000.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s