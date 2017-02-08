Kansas couple busted with load of meth in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man and woman from the Wichita area were jailed last Friday after they were pulled over in Oklahoma.

Authorities said 59-year-old David Jean Tucker of Haysville and 63-year-old Cynthia Ann Belcher of Wichita were jailed after Canadian County Sheriff’s deputies found more than 30 pounds of meth hidden inside the rental car they were driving.

The pair was stopped on Interstate 40 eastbound. According to deputies, the pair had rented the 2016 Toyota Camry in Wichita and had traveled to Phoenix. That’s where they picked up the large load of meth. Both Tucker and Belcher confessed they were recruited to be drug smugglers while receiving services at a faith-based mission in Wichita.

Both were booked on charges of alleged aggravated trafficking of meth after a former conviction of a felony. Their bond was set at $200,000. They both remain in custody. The street value of the drugs was over $200,000.