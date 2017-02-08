Great Plains-Westar acquisition decision expected April 24

Westar Energy (KSN File Photo)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Corporation Commission is expected to decide by April 24 whether it will approve Great Plains Energy’s acquisition of Westar Energy.

The commission heard six days of testimony on the proposed $12.2 billion acquisition before ending the hearings Tuesday.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports attorneys will present written briefs to the commission before commissioners make their decision.

Stockholders for both Missouri-based Great Plains and Topeka-based Westar overwhelmingly approved the deal in September, saying it would lead to lower electric rates.

But the commission’s staff, consumer advocates and others opposed the deal, contending it would cause closed plants and job losses.

If approved, the new company would serve 1.5 million customers from central Kansas to central Missouri. Great Plains is the parent company of Kansas City Power & Light Co.

