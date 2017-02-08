Find of a lifetime: Wedding dress comes home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) – A stroll down Grand Junction, Colorado’s Main Street turned into an emotional reunion for Jane Fine Foster when she saw a photo she’d been missing for more than a decade.

“To say I was shocked, stunned, near paralyzed is an understatement. I actually screamed out loud,” she said.

Nestled in the window of A Robin’s Nest Antique shop was a photo of Jane’s mother in her wedding gown.

“I just kept blinking and looking again, thinking ‘Can that be? Of course it can be, it is my mom,'” Jane recalled.

The photo had been missing ever since it was auctioned off, when the family forgot to make a payment on a storage locker 12 years ago.

“I walked into the Robin’s Nest and grabbed her picture and held it tight to me,” said Jane.

What Jane didn’t know is that this store had one more surprise.

“We had the lady’s wedding dress. The same dress that was in the picture,” said co-owner Shane Allerheiligen.

Allerheiligen brought the dress up from the shop’s basement. It was wrapped in the original box and newspaper dated June 22,1948, just two days after Jane’s mother was married.