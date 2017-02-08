Fellow officers, community come together to support injured officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Support has been pouring in for a Wichita police officer who was run over in a neighborhood on the south side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita Police identified the officer as 25-year-veteran Brian Arterburn. He was struck by a car allegedly driven by a 31-year-old man on E. Kincaid St. near S. Topeka shortly after 1 p.m.

It wasn’t long after the officer was struck that some good Samaritans helped other officers subdue the suspect in the 600 block of E. Pawnee. Since then, there’s been a lot of support for the injured officer pouring in from around the community, donations of food and money and offerings of thoughts and prayers, all meant for Officer Arterburn. In addition, his fellow officers have all come together to support a brother officer.

Lt. Lin Dehning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says there’s a strong bonds that connects all law enforcement officers together.

“When an officer in trouble (a) call goes out, we respond,” said Dehning.

The sheriff’s office was among several agencies that responded to the scene of the incident Tuesday, to both help the officer and apprehend the suspect.

“Our deputies are friends with Wichita Police Officers, families grow up together, kids play together things like that,” Dehning said.

More support came in from some unlikely heroes.

Todd Friend and Stacy Hibbs didn’t hesitate to jump in and help an officer take the suspect into custody.

“We are a family here.”

“And that officer is a true hero. He was wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said both officers and the community care for each other, especially in incidents such as the one that took place on Tuesday.

“It is a little emotional but that is what living in a community is all about right?” asked Livingston. “Law enforcement caring for people, and people caring for law enforcement, and that was demonstrated yesterday.”

Donations have been pouring in for Arterburn’s family, and a small display was placed alongside the street where he was injured.

Some people have taken to social media to talk about the bonds between law enforcement officers, and to offer Arterburn and his fellow officers comfort.

One officer who was involved in Tuesday’s incident detailed the emotions that occur among officers when such traumatic events occur, saying “That’s what it means to be part of this family. We stand as one.”

“We know that if it was one of our deputies, their’s would be with ours as well, so I am sure the family knows we are thinking of them,” said Dehning. “We have them in our prayers. And we are with them.”

Monetary donations for Officer Arterburn can be dropped off at the Wichita Federal Credit Union.