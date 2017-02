CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A fatal crash closed down part of U.S. Highway 24 west of Clay Center Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports troopers responded to a two vehicle crash just before 8 a.m.

Trooper Ben Gardner said one person has died. He said the name will be released after the family has been notified.

The highway is blocked as the Critical Highway Accident Response Team is investigating.

KDOT says U.S. 24 is closed from U.S. 81 east to Clay Center.