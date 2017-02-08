Ellis Co. Sheriff’s Office adding body cameras

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has had in-car camera systems for the last 20 years, which officers said serve as a helpful recording tool.

The department now has a plan to add body cameras.

In its 2017 budget, the department included eight body cameras, which come with six new car cameras — costing a little less than $5,000.

The body cameras will be synced up with the car cameras. Once the vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens turn on, both cameras start recording.

The sheriff said they’ll be a good tool for recording evidence, but he wants the public to know that cameras don’t solve all the concerns between the public and law enforcement.

“The one thing we can’t stop with body cams are people’s thought processes,” said Sheriff Ed Harbin.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar asked Harbin if last November’s officer-involved shooting, that killed a Fort Hays student, played a role in the department’s decision to buy body cameras. Harbin said they didn’t.

“We had planned this six months prior,” he said.

KSN also spoke with the Ellis police chief, whose department has had body cameras for almost three years. He said it’s good to see other agencies starting to add them.

“I wish we didn’t have to have them, but the way society is today, it doesn’t hurt to have it,” said Chief Taft Yates.

According to Harbin, the body cameras are on backorder, but once they arrive, the patrol units will be the first to get them. The sheriff’s department would like to eventually purchase body cameras for all their officers.