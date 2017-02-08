Barack Obama kite-surfs with Richard Branson

NECKER ISLAND, British Virgin Islands (AP) – Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some time vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House.
The Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson’s private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, who’s a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office.
Branson says after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Obama bested the billionaire in a watersport challenge.
He says inviting the Obamas to his island was “a huge honor.”
Obama spent his first days after leaving Washington vacationing in Palm Springs, California.
