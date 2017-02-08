2 arrested after Kansas restaurant robbery netted $2

Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a Kansas restaurant robbery that netted $2.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that two men are accused of forcing three Jimmy John’s employees to the floor Monday night. Night manager Seth Cheney says that after told the masked suspects he couldn’t open the safe or register, they demanded cash from the Pittsburg sandwich shop’s employees.

But Cheney says two of them had empty wallets and a third had $3. The suspects also are accused of demanding a sandwich and fleeing as the food was being prepared.

A responding officer spotted two men riding away from the area on bicycles. Arresting officers recovered an airsoft pistol, baseball bat and $2.

Police Major Brent Narges says the suspects apparently dropped a dollar bill. Bond is set at $50,000.

