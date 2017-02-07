Wichita State hoping to build off big Illinois State win

The Wichita State Shockers did what they have to do against Illinois State this weekend, dominating the Redbirds by 41 points. In the process, the Shockers moved into a tie for the Missouri Valley Conference lead.

The only problem is that Wichita State isn’t going to have very many more opportunities to get a statement win. And the ones that might have been big earlier in the season–like LSU, Oklahoma, or Colorado State–haven’t ended up being that big due to those teams’ struggles.

But with the way the Shockers are playing recently, as long as they keep winning ballgames…everything else will take care of itself!