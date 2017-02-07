Warren Theatres will play the movie ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

By Published: Updated:
This image released by Universal Studios shows John Ortiz in a scene from "A Dog's Purpose." (Joe Lederer/Universal Studios via AP)
This image released by Universal Studios shows John Ortiz in a scene from "A Dog's Purpose." (Joe Lederer/Universal Studios via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Warren Theatres has decided to play the movie “A Dog’s Purpose” after initially deciding not to play the movie because of an Internet video that appeared to show a dog in distress during filming.

“When I first saw the video about a German Shepard being mistreated on the set of A Dog’s Purpose, I was outraged. The abuse of animals is not something I will tolerate, so I decided not to play this movie in our theatres as a protest,” said Warren Theatres President, Bill Warren.

However, according to an independent investigation by American Humane, “The video was deliberately edited for the purpose of misleading the public and stoking outrage.”

American Humane concluded that none of the animals in “A Dog’s Purpose” ever faced any danger while working on the film.

“No animals were harmed in those scenes and numerous preventative safety measures were in place,” the investigation found.

Once it was discovered that the video was doctored in an attempt to cause a problem for the movie, the Warren Theatres decided to play the movie beginning, Friday, Feb. 10.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s