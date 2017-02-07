Warren Theatres will play the movie ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Warren Theatres has decided to play the movie “A Dog’s Purpose” after initially deciding not to play the movie because of an Internet video that appeared to show a dog in distress during filming.

“When I first saw the video about a German Shepard being mistreated on the set of A Dog’s Purpose, I was outraged. The abuse of animals is not something I will tolerate, so I decided not to play this movie in our theatres as a protest,” said Warren Theatres President, Bill Warren.

However, according to an independent investigation by American Humane, “The video was deliberately edited for the purpose of misleading the public and stoking outrage.”

American Humane concluded that none of the animals in “A Dog’s Purpose” ever faced any danger while working on the film.

“No animals were harmed in those scenes and numerous preventative safety measures were in place,” the investigation found.

Once it was discovered that the video was doctored in an attempt to cause a problem for the movie, the Warren Theatres decided to play the movie beginning, Friday, Feb. 10.