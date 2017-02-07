Wanted: Stacey L. Hill

Stacey is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation for Forgery, Identity Theft, and Theft. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Stacey L. Hill

AKA:

Tiffany Archer, Terina Espinoza, Debra Evens, Stacey L. Hasting

Born: 1971

Ht/Wt: 5′ 7″ – 210 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Blonde hair / Hazel eyes

Tattoo left leg, neck, left wrist, left hand, left ankle, right shoulder, right arm, right hand; scar face, back, right leg

