Tuesday Night High School Basketball

In a big-time doubleheader, the Salina Central boys’ basketball team outlasted Derby in overtime 60-56 to take sole possession of first place in the AV-CTL 1. Earlier in the evening, the Derby girls topped the Mustangs 61-45. Wichita East boys’ basketball also won convincingly over Bishop Carroll at home.

Here are some other scores from around the state:

Abilene 60, Council Grove 55

Augusta 63, Mulvane 53

Beloit 81, Southeast Saline 64

Bennington 49, Moundridge 38

Bishop Miege 72, BV Northwest 57

Buhler 67, Wellington 52

Burrton 88, Fairfield 42

Caney Valley 69, Cherryvale 61

Central Burden 54, Flinthills 45

Central Plains 57, Plainville 36

Chanute 61, Labette County 56

Conway Springs 56, Wichita Independent 41

Cunningham 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 49, OT

El Dorado 51, Clearwater 45

Eudora 65, Baldwin 44

Garden Plain 52, Cheney 42

Gardner-Edgerton 57, Mill Valley 42

Goddard 52, Arkansas City 42

Goddard-Eisenhower 83, Andover 64

Halstead 39, Kingman 32

Haven 48, Pratt 39

Hesston 63, Nickerson 41

Hillsboro 56, Lyons 26

Hitchcock County, Neb. 56, Cheylin 32

Hoisington 73, Larned 66

Humboldt 69, Neodesha 54

Jackson Heights 68, Pleasant Ridge 49

Jefferson West 50, Atchison County 24

Kapaun Mount Carmel 62, Wichita North 42

KC Christian 72, Heritage Christian 64

KC Piper 64, Lansing 61

KC Schlagle 75, KC Harmon 74

Lawrence 65, SM Northwest 54

Lawrence Free State 74, SM North 73

Liberal 66, Guymon, Okla. 47

Linn 63, Centralia 61

Macksville 72, Kinsley 30

Maize 58, Wichita Campus 47

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Valley Falls 23

McPherson 57, Great Bend 30

Medicine Lodge 49, Belle Plaine 45

Nemaha Central 53, Sabetha 31

Ness City 74, Ellinwood 40

Norton 69, Oberlin-Decatur 39

Olathe East 59, SM South 54

Olathe Northwest 67, Leavenworth 43

Onaga 58, Frankfort 49

Osawatomie 62, Central Heights 32

Ottawa 68, DeSoto 47

Oxford 46, Argonia 38

Pawnee City, Neb. 38, Axtell 23

Perry-Lecompton 74, Hiawatha 62

Phillipsburg 66, Hoxie 55

Pittsburg 68, Parsons 55

Pittsburg Colgan 51, Columbus 24

Rock Hills 73, Natoma 29

Salina Central 60, Derby 56

Salina Sacred Heart 80, Russell 46

Salina South 59, Hutchinson 50

Sedan 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 34

SM East 77, Olathe South 60

SM West 66, Olathe North 55

Southern Coffey 61, Marais des Cygnes Valley 25

Southwest, Neb. 44, Rawlins County 41

Spearville 66, Hodgeman County 39

Spring Hill 52, Paola 41

St. James Academy 52, BV West 41

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Lakeside 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 76, Blue Valley Southwest 54

St. Xavier 61, Flint Hills Christian 38

Syracuse 47, Greeley County 44

Valley Heights 78, Troy 51

Wamego 73, Chapman 57

Washington County 64, BV Randolph 31

Wichita Collegiate 90, Circle 80

Wichita East 55, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43

Wichita Heights 63, Wichita Northwest 49

Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita West 24

Wichita Trinity 60, Douglass 27

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andover 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 47

Argonia 42, Oxford 7

Augusta 33, Mulvane 31, OT

Baldwin 56, Eudora 32

Beloit 47, Southeast Saline 34

Berean Academy 45, Hutchinson Trinity 26

Caney Valley 60, Cherryvale 32

Central Plains 62, Plainville 34

Centralia 59, Linn 30

Cheney 33, Garden Plain 31

Circle 60, Wichita Collegiate 41

Clay Center 52, Republic County 28

Columbus 35, Pittsburg Colgan 30

Conway Springs 37, Wichita Independent 33

Council Grove 61, Abilene 50

Cunningham 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 49, 4OT

Derby 61, Salina Central 45

DeSoto 48, Ottawa 37

El Dorado 51, Clearwater 26

Ellinwood 42, Ness City 35

Ellsworth 33, Minneapolis 17

Emporia 45, Topeka Seaman 32

Eureka 48, Northern Heights 42

Fairfield 45, Burrton 42

Frankfort 50, Onaga 27

Fredonia 61, Bluestem 58

Gardner-Edgerton 42, Mill Valley 39

Girard 56, Southeast 14

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 43, Lincoln 17

Goessel 39, Herington 33

Golden Plains 47, Hill City 41

Haven 42, Pratt 29

Heritage Christian 36, KC Christian 28

Hesston 52, Nickerson 32

Hiawatha 45, Perry-Lecompton 35

Hitchcock County, Neb. 47, Cheylin 42

Holcomb 46, Lakin 42

Hoxie 56, Phillipsburg 27

Humboldt 60, Neodesha 58

Hutchinson 37, Salina South 30

Independence 43, Coffeyville 21

Jefferson West 66, Atchison County 25

KC Piper 57, Lansing 35

Kingman 54, Halstead 27

Labette County 64, Chanute 23

Larned 38, Hoisington 31

Lawrence Free State 43, SM North 28

Leavenworth 56, Olathe Northwest 42

Lyons 56, Hillsboro 47, 2OT

Madison/Hamilton 52, West Franklin 47

Maize 48, Wichita Campus 20

Maize South 50, Andover Central 46

Manhattan 49, Washburn Rural 46

Marion 52, Sedgwick 40

Marysville 53, Rock Creek 40

Medicine Lodge 49, Belle Plaine 31

Moundridge 42, Bennington 24

Natoma 32, Rock Hills 18

Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 23

Norton 61, Oberlin-Decatur 34

Olathe East 57, SM South 23

Olathe North 60, SM West 51, OT

Olathe South 70, SM East 32

Oswego 39, Chetopa 27

Paola 51, Spring Hill 45

Pawnee City, Neb. 37, Axtell 36

Pike Valley 34, Osborne 32

Pittsburg 50, Parsons 20

Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 33

Pratt Skyline 53, Attica 39

Rural Vista 44, Wakefield 29

Santa Fe Trail 37, Anderson County 31

Satanta 69, Moscow 46

Shawnee Heights 61, Highland Park 59

SM Northwest 45, Lawrence 42

Smith Center 38, Logan 1

Solomon 45, Little River 30

South Barber 62, Pretty Prairie 36

Southern Coffey 44, Marais des Cygnes Valley 33

Spearville 61, Hodgeman County 57

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 45, Lakeside 34

St. Mary’s 64, Lyndon 33

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Blue Valley Southwest 40

Sterling 80, Ell-Saline 59

Stockton 71, Trego 31

Syracuse 52, Greeley County 23

Topeka 55, Topeka West 40

Ulysses 34, Dodge City 33

Uniontown 64, Yates Center 51

Valley Falls 43, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 27

Valley Heights 30, Troy 28

Wabaunsee 57, Mission Valley 35

Wamego 55, Chapman 40

Washington County 65, BV Randolph 29

Wellington 67, Buhler 43

Wellsville 50, Burlington 45

Wichita Bishop Carroll 69, Wichita East 33

Wichita Heights 62, Wichita Northwest 60

Wichita Home School 51, Hartford 39

Wichita Trinity 32, Douglass 30

Wichita West 59, Wichita Southeast 47