Tuesday Night High School Basketball

In a big-time doubleheader, the Salina Central boys’ basketball team outlasted Derby in overtime 60-56 to take sole possession of first place in the AV-CTL 1. Earlier in the evening, the Derby girls topped the Mustangs 61-45. Wichita East boys’ basketball also won convincingly over Bishop Carroll at home.
Here are some other scores from around the state:
Abilene 60, Council Grove 55
Augusta 63, Mulvane 53
Beloit 81, Southeast Saline 64
Bennington 49, Moundridge 38
Bishop Miege 72, BV Northwest 57
Buhler 67, Wellington 52
Burrton 88, Fairfield 42
Caney Valley 69, Cherryvale 61
Central Burden 54, Flinthills 45
Central Plains 57, Plainville 36
Chanute 61, Labette County 56
Conway Springs 56, Wichita Independent 41
Cunningham 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 49, OT
El Dorado 51, Clearwater 45
Eudora 65, Baldwin 44
Garden Plain 52, Cheney 42
Gardner-Edgerton 57, Mill Valley 42
Goddard 52, Arkansas City 42
Goddard-Eisenhower 83, Andover 64
Halstead 39, Kingman 32
Haven 48, Pratt 39
Hesston 63, Nickerson 41
Hillsboro 56, Lyons 26
Hitchcock County, Neb. 56, Cheylin 32
Hoisington 73, Larned 66
Humboldt 69, Neodesha 54
Jackson Heights 68, Pleasant Ridge 49
Jefferson West 50, Atchison County 24
Kapaun Mount Carmel 62, Wichita North 42
KC Christian 72, Heritage Christian 64
KC Piper 64, Lansing 61
KC Schlagle 75, KC Harmon 74
Lawrence 65, SM Northwest 54
Lawrence Free State 74, SM North 73
Liberal 66, Guymon, Okla. 47
Linn 63, Centralia 61
Macksville 72, Kinsley 30
Maize 58, Wichita Campus 47
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Valley Falls 23
McPherson 57, Great Bend 30
Medicine Lodge 49, Belle Plaine 45
Nemaha Central 53, Sabetha 31
Ness City 74, Ellinwood 40
Norton 69, Oberlin-Decatur 39
Olathe East 59, SM South 54
Olathe Northwest 67, Leavenworth 43
Onaga 58, Frankfort 49
Osawatomie 62, Central Heights 32
Ottawa 68, DeSoto 47
Oxford 46, Argonia 38
Pawnee City, Neb. 38, Axtell 23
Perry-Lecompton 74, Hiawatha 62
Phillipsburg 66, Hoxie 55
Pittsburg 68, Parsons 55
Pittsburg Colgan 51, Columbus 24
Rock Hills 73, Natoma 29
Salina Central 60, Derby 56
Salina Sacred Heart 80, Russell 46
Salina South 59, Hutchinson 50
Sedan 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 34
SM East 77, Olathe South 60
SM West 66, Olathe North 55
Southern Coffey 61, Marais des Cygnes Valley 25
Southwest, Neb. 44, Rawlins County 41
Spearville 66, Hodgeman County 39
Spring Hill 52, Paola 41
St. James Academy 52, BV West 41
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Lakeside 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 76, Blue Valley Southwest 54
St. Xavier 61, Flint Hills Christian 38
Syracuse 47, Greeley County 44
Valley Heights 78, Troy 51
Wamego 73, Chapman 57
Washington County 64, BV Randolph 31
Wichita Collegiate 90, Circle 80
Wichita East 55, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43
Wichita Heights 63, Wichita Northwest 49
Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita West 24
Wichita Trinity 60, Douglass 27
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andover 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 47
Argonia 42, Oxford 7
Augusta 33, Mulvane 31, OT
Baldwin 56, Eudora 32
Beloit 47, Southeast Saline 34
Berean Academy 45, Hutchinson Trinity 26
Caney Valley 60, Cherryvale 32
Central Plains 62, Plainville 34
Centralia 59, Linn 30
Cheney 33, Garden Plain 31
Circle 60, Wichita Collegiate 41
Clay Center 52, Republic County 28
Columbus 35, Pittsburg Colgan 30
Conway Springs 37, Wichita Independent 33
Council Grove 61, Abilene 50
Cunningham 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 49, 4OT
Derby 61, Salina Central 45
DeSoto 48, Ottawa 37
El Dorado 51, Clearwater 26
Ellinwood 42, Ness City 35
Ellsworth 33, Minneapolis 17
Emporia 45, Topeka Seaman 32
Eureka 48, Northern Heights 42
Fairfield 45, Burrton 42
Frankfort 50, Onaga 27
Fredonia 61, Bluestem 58
Gardner-Edgerton 42, Mill Valley 39
Girard 56, Southeast 14
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 43, Lincoln 17
Goessel 39, Herington 33
Golden Plains 47, Hill City 41
Haven 42, Pratt 29
Heritage Christian 36, KC Christian 28
Hesston 52, Nickerson 32
Hiawatha 45, Perry-Lecompton 35
Hitchcock County, Neb. 47, Cheylin 42
Holcomb 46, Lakin 42
Hoxie 56, Phillipsburg 27
Humboldt 60, Neodesha 58
Hutchinson 37, Salina South 30
Independence 43, Coffeyville 21
Jefferson West 66, Atchison County 25
KC Piper 57, Lansing 35
Kingman 54, Halstead 27
Labette County 64, Chanute 23
Larned 38, Hoisington 31
Lawrence Free State 43, SM North 28
Leavenworth 56, Olathe Northwest 42
Lyons 56, Hillsboro 47, 2OT
Madison/Hamilton 52, West Franklin 47
Maize 48, Wichita Campus 20
Maize South 50, Andover Central 46
Manhattan 49, Washburn Rural 46
Marion 52, Sedgwick 40
Marysville 53, Rock Creek 40
Medicine Lodge 49, Belle Plaine 31
Moundridge 42, Bennington 24
Natoma 32, Rock Hills 18
Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 23
Norton 61, Oberlin-Decatur 34
Olathe East 57, SM South 23
Olathe North 60, SM West 51, OT
Olathe South 70, SM East 32
Oswego 39, Chetopa 27
Paola 51, Spring Hill 45
Pawnee City, Neb. 37, Axtell 36
Pike Valley 34, Osborne 32
Pittsburg 50, Parsons 20
Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 33
Pratt Skyline 53, Attica 39
Rural Vista 44, Wakefield 29
Santa Fe Trail 37, Anderson County 31
Satanta 69, Moscow 46
Shawnee Heights 61, Highland Park 59
SM Northwest 45, Lawrence 42
Smith Center 38, Logan 1
Solomon 45, Little River 30
South Barber 62, Pretty Prairie 36
Southern Coffey 44, Marais des Cygnes Valley 33
Spearville 61, Hodgeman County 57
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 45, Lakeside 34
St. Mary’s 64, Lyndon 33
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Blue Valley Southwest 40
Sterling 80, Ell-Saline 59
Stockton 71, Trego 31
Syracuse 52, Greeley County 23
Topeka 55, Topeka West 40
Ulysses 34, Dodge City 33
Uniontown 64, Yates Center 51
Valley Falls 43, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 27
Valley Heights 30, Troy 28
Wabaunsee 57, Mission Valley 35
Wamego 55, Chapman 40
Washington County 65, BV Randolph 29
Wellington 67, Buhler 43
Wellsville 50, Burlington 45
Wichita Bishop Carroll 69, Wichita East 33
Wichita Heights 62, Wichita Northwest 60
Wichita Home School 51, Hartford 39
Wichita Trinity 32, Douglass 30
Wichita West 59, Wichita Southeast 47