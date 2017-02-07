Topeka man sentenced for role in sex trafficking conspiracy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Topeka man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for conspiring to operate an interstate sex trafficking business.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release that 40-year-old Barry M. Johnson was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy. He admitted in his plea deal that he conspired with others to run a prostitution business based in Topeka that would operate in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. At times, as many as 20 females were prostitutes in the organization.

Johnson admitted he recruited and groomed potential sex workers for the organization.

Four other conspirators are awaiting sentencing and a fifth is set for trial in March.

