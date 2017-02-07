Thursday at 10: Smart Tech; Big Risk

Smart devices that can unlock your doors, open your garage door, even provide surveillance of your home can make our lives more convenient.

But if they’re not protected, they can expose you to more harm than good.

We had a cybersecurity expert go with us to find out which devices can be hacked, how they’re hacked and how you can prevent it from happening to you.

We had our expert check out my home’s Nest Cam as well as a fellow co-workers smart home devices to see if we’re adequately protected.

One of his first tips is to make sure you’re using a well-known device made by a reputable company.

“Can it happen? Yes. Does it happen? Yes. Is it super common? Probably not as common as you think if you’ve done the right things to secure your network,” explains Bill Ramsey.

