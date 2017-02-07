Police arrest suspect in 7 recent robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested one suspect involved in seven different robberies in the area.

Two happened Monday night in southeast Wichita. According to police, the O’Reilly Auto Parts store was robbed in the 3100 block of East Pawnee by two men around 9:21 p.m.

Police said two officers were determined to stop the robberies and went to the O’Reilly’s in the 4800 block of East Lincoln.

“After they set up, a very short time, seconds after setting up across the street, the officers observed two males exit the store with their faces covered,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department. “The officers gave chase on foot, and they captured one of the male suspects.”

Arrest record indicate 22-year-old Brandon Vernon Wells was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for seven counts of robbery. The second suspect is still on the run. If you know anything about him, call Crimestoppers at 267-2111

Here are the following locations involved in the robberies:

Jan. 27 – Circle K, 1200 South Rock Road

Jan. 28 – O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 4800 East Lincoln

Jan. 30 – O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 4600 South Broadway

Feb. 4 – O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 4100 West Central

Feb. 5 – Auto Zone, 3300 North Rock Road

Feb. 6 – O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 4800 East Lincoln

Feb. 6 – O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 3100 East Pawnee