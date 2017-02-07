Officer struck by car in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are on the scene after an officer was reportedly ran over.

It happened around 1 p.m. near St. Francis and Mt. Vernon. The officer was seriously injured.

Police are telling people to avoid St. Francis and Mt. Vernon due to numerous emergency vehicles in the area.

Police are asking people to avoid the 600 block of East Pawnee. Police are apparently looking for the suspect who allegedly ran over an officer.

KSN News has crews heading to both scenes. Look for the latest updates online at KSN.com.

Please avoid the area of Topeka and Kinkaid due to a police incident. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 7, 2017