More traffic changes coming on East Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More traffic changes will soon be coming for motorists in east Wichita as work continues on the East Kellogg Freeway program.

The changes will begin Monday, Feb. 20.

The ramp from eastbound K-96 to westbound Kellogg will close for the duration of the expanded freeway project;

Kellogg traffic between Zelta and K-96 will be reduced to one lane each direction through late March then switch to one westbound and two eastbound lanes through fall 2018 (lanes are restricted to 11 feet width)

127th Street connection to East Kellogg will permanently close.

The traffic configurations allow for construction of two major storm water structures under Kellogg and the reconstruction of bridges on Kellogg, which cross over the Kansas Turnpike.



A map of the affected roadways can be found here.

Drivers should plan ahead and stay informed to improve travel throughout the project. More information is available at www.e54ict.com.