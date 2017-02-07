More traffic changes coming on East Kellogg

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More traffic changes will soon be coming for motorists in east Wichita as work continues on the East Kellogg Freeway program.

The changes will begin Monday, Feb. 20.

  • The ramp from eastbound K-96 to westbound Kellogg will close for the duration of the expanded freeway project;
  • Kellogg traffic between Zelta and K-96 will be reduced to one lane each direction through late March then switch to one westbound and two eastbound lanes through fall 2018 (lanes are restricted to 11 feet width)
  • 127th Street connection to East Kellogg will permanently close.

The traffic configurations allow for construction of two major storm water structures under Kellogg and the reconstruction of bridges on Kellogg, which cross over the Kansas Turnpike.
feb_20_4

A map of the affected roadways can be found here.

Drivers should plan ahead and stay informed to improve travel throughout the project. More information is available at www.e54ict.com.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s