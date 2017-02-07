Mom says daycare worker breastfed her son

Published:
CARRBORO, NC (CNN) — A North Carolina mom is furious after, she says, a daycare worker was seen on surveillance video breastfeeding her son.

“As a mom, you’ve taken something from me, because I wasn’t able to defend my child,” Kaycee Oxendine told WTVD. “I wasn’t there.”

Oxendine says the daycare worker asked if she could breastfeed the child, and Oxendine told the woman no.

“She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed?” Oxendine recalled. “And I said no, that’s nasty. We don’t do things like that.”

According to Oxendine, video shows that shortly after she left the room, the worker picked up the baby and began breastfeeding him.

The director of the daycare told WTVD that the worker is no longer there, but Oxendine wants the woman to face criminal charges.

“To me, a criminal act was committed against him,” she said. “Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he’s lactose. So you’ve put something in his body that his body can’t digest.”

