Kansas Senate committees to debate budget, tax proposals

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN File Photo)
Kansas Statehouse (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislative committees are preparing to debate raising income taxes and other budget-balancing moves.

The Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee expected to vote Tuesday on a plan from the chamber’s GOP leaders for boosting personal income taxes.

The bill would eliminate an income tax exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners and increase rates for all income taxpayers to raise $660 million over two years.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee planned to discuss spending issues. It was reviewing accounting moves and other steps proposed by Brownback that include scaling back state contributions to public employee pensions.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019 and has struggled to balance its budget since slashing personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s