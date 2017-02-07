Garden City man faces charges after trying to set home on fire

Martin Garcia (Courtesy: Finney County Jail)
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police arrested a 30-year-old man for suspicion of aggravated arson after they say he tried to set fire to a home with a children still inside. It happened Saturday night in the 1600 block of Julie Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a trash can on fire up against a wall of the home. Officers pulled the trash can away from the home.

Police said their investigation revealed that Martin Garcia was upset after a family dispute and set fires to a mattress and kitchen trash can. Those fires were both extinguished by a 50-year-old woman inside. Martin went outside and set another fire in a trash can outside the house.

The woman called police. She fled with two children, ages 3 and 5, from the home. No one was injured.

Garcia was arrested and taken to the Finney County Jail on charges of criminal threat, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, and possession of marijuana.

