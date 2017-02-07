Employees at a local business help police take down suspect

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) Only blocks from where an officer was hit by a vehicle on Topeka and Kincaid, it was chaos.

“I mean we heard all the police cars going back and forth going up and down the street, we just didn’t know where,” says Stacy Hibbs.

Little did employees at a local business, Stacy Hibbs and Todd Friend, know they’d be right in the thick of it all.

“It was wild!” says Hibbs.

After getting in a stolen vehicle, a suspect led police on a chase that ended in the parking lot of a local business just off Pawnee, Hibbs and friend put their own work on hold to tackle an even bigger job.

“The next thing we knew our boss comes through the back door and he is fighting with the suspect and then the officer came in right behind him with his gun drawn and took the suspect out of our bosses hands,” says Hibbs. “He couldn’t get him under control so he told the dog to stand down and asked for help so Todd and I jumped in.”

Hibbs adds, “Todd had a hold of his feet and I was on the back of his legs.”

After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody. Police say they couldn’t have done it without the employees’ help.

Deputy Chief Jose Salcido of the Wichita Police Department says, “I would like to thank the citizens of the business who assisted in the arrest of the suspect.”

Hibbs and friend, adrenaline still flowing, say as wild as it was they are just glad they could help

“We are a family here,” says Hibbs. “..They needed help and we jumped in.”

Friend adds, “That officer is a true hero.”

Police say the suspect is in custody booked on charges of suspicion of attempted first degree murder among other charges.

