Employees at business help police take down suspect who ran over officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Only blocks from where an officer was hit by a vehicle on Topeka and Kinkaid, it was chaos.

“I mean we heard all the police cars going back and forth going up and down the street, we just didn’t know where,” said Stacy Hibbs.

Little did employees at a local business, Stacy Hibbs and Todd Friend, know they’d be right in the thick of it all.

“It was wild!” said Hibbs.

After getting in a stolen vehicle, a suspect led police on a chase that ended in the parking lot of a local business just off Pawnee. Hibbs and her friend put their work on hold to tackle an even bigger job.

“The next thing we knew our boss comes through the back door, and he is fighting with the suspect, and then the officer came in right behind him with his gun drawn and took the suspect out of our bosses hands,” said Hibbs. “He couldn’t get him under control so he told the dog to stand down and asked for help so Todd and I jumped in.”

“Todd had a hold of his feet, and I was on the back of his legs,” Hibbs added.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody. Police said they couldn’t have done it without the employees’ help.

“I would like to thank the citizens of the business who assisted in the arrest of the suspect,” said Deputy Chief Jose Salcido, Wichita Police Department.

Hibbs and friend, adrenaline still flowing, said as wild as it was they are just glad they could help

“We are a family here,” said Hibbs. “They needed help, and we jumped in.”

“That officer is a true hero,” added Friend.

Police said the suspect is in custody booked on charges of suspicion of attempted first-degree murder among other charges.