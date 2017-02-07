Bishop Carroll names new football coach

Dusty Trail (Courtesy: Bishop Carroll)
Dusty Trail (Courtesy: Bishop Carroll)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bishop Carroll Catholic High School announced the new head football coach on Tuesday.

Dusty Trail, long-time assistant at Bishop Carroll, has been named head coach. Coach Trail joined Alan Schuckman’s staff in 1995 as assistant football coach. Coach Schuckman resigned last month.

Schuckman has been Carroll’s offensive coordinator for 22 years, winning the KSHSAA State Championship twice and finishing second twice.

Coach Trail played at Hutchinson Community College and at Fort Hays State University. Before coming to Bishop Carroll, he was a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State for four years and coached high school football in Texas.

