Two men convicted of federal firearms violations granted probation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens gathered Monday morning to show their support for two men convicted in a federal firearms case.

A rally took place outside the United States Federal Courthouse in Wichita as more than 50 people voiced their displeasure with a recent conviction.

The protesters were upset by the convictions of two men who relied on a Kansas law to protect them from prosecution for federal firearms violations.

Recently, a jury found Shane Cox and Jeremy Kettler guilty of federal firearms violations in the case with second amendment and state rights implications.

During the sentencing, a judge said the two men do not deserve prison time, so he gave them both probation. That judge also expects the case to ultimately end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“You know, I think why we are here today is to say we want the Constitution upheld,” said Randy Kettler, Jeremy Kettler’s father. “And those folks who are here today are here to support that.”

Both men have been sentenced to at least a year of probation and ordered to pay a few hundred dollars as a special assessment.

