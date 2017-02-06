Top Republicans propose new bill to address budget deficit

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNW) A bill proposed by top republicans in the Kansas Senate aims to address the state’s budget deficit,

The bill is projected to raise $660 million over two years.

Under current law, individuals with income less than 15,000 dollars a year, or couples who have income of 30,000 or less pay a tax rate of 2.6 percent.

The proposed bill would raise those rates anywhere from 3 percent for those in the bottom tax bracket… up to 4 point 9 percent for the top rate.

Governor Sam Brownback issued a statement on the plan today saying, “Senator Wagle’s tax plan needlessly harms the real people that serve as the lifeblood of Kansas. It punishes the middle class-teachers, police officers, and nurses-working hard to provide for their families and serve their communities.”

Those on both sides of the aisle are still debating.

“We have known for months if not years that the changes made in 2012 were bankrupting state and that contrary to governor’s claim, that this would be a shot of adrenaline to the state’s economy what this turned out to be was a boondoggle for the wealthiest Kansans.”

One republican senator says the plan wouldn’t address the problem as a whole.

“I am not a fan of the 2012 tax plan necessarily, but I don’t think the solution is to tax and spend your way out of a recession. That is where we are at that is the proposal that is being considered right now, to increase taxes and increase spending,” says John Whitmer.

The bill would also restore taxes for those small businesses that currently don’t pay taxes under the LLC provision in the current law.