Spicer responds to McCarthy ‘SNL’ sketch

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer thinks actress Melissa McCarthy could dial it back a bit if she reprises her impression of him “Saturday Night Live.”

McCarthy lampooned Spicer in a sketch that shows him taunting reporters, firing a water gun at one, and using the White House briefing room lectern to ram another.

Spicer tells Fox News that the sketch was “was cute” and “funny,” but says he’d “rather us be talking about the issues that the president is so committed to helping Americans on.”

As for his advice for McCarthy, Spicer tells the entertainment show “Extra” he thinks she “could dial back” a bit.

He says she, “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.”

