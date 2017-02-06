Gallery: Rare snow shuts Seattle area schools, cuts power for 100,000 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Tait Covert sleds with his son Aron, 6, on a hilly street in Seattle, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. A snowstorm that blanketed Seattle and western Washington state into Monday morning prompted widespread school closures, flight cancellations and power outages. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Penny Austin, 5, tries to catch snowflakes on her tongue during a winter storm moving through the area, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle finally got its dose of winter weather, with an overnight storm that left snow totals of an inch to more than a foot across western Washington, causing widespread school closures Monday. More than 75,000 Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light customers were without power. A winter storm warning remains in effect for the greater Puget Sound Metro area. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) A child flips off of a sled on a street closed to traffic but open for play during a winter storm moving through the area, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle finally got its dose of winter weather, with an overnight storm that left snow totals of an inch to more than a foot across western Washington, causing widespread school closures Monday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Tait Covert sleds with his son Aron, 6, on a hilly street in Seattle, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. A snowstorm that blanketed Seattle and western Washington state into Monday morning prompted widespread school closures, flight cancellations and power outages. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Snow covers streets and trees as pedestrians make their way through a winter storm, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle finally got its dose of winter weather, with an overnight storm that left snow totals of an inch to more than a foot across western Washington, causing widespread school closures Monday. More than 75,000 Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light customers were without power. A winter storm warning remains in effect for the greater Puget Sound Metro area. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Children sled down a city street closed to traffic during a winter storm moving through the area, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle finally got its dose of winter weather, with an overnight storm that left snow totals of an inch to more than a foot across western Washington, causing widespread school closures Monday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) A dark-eyed junco finds room on an otherwise snow-covered branch during a winter storm moving through the area, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle finally got its dose of winter weather, with an overnight storm that left snow totals of an inch to more than a foot across western Washington, causing widespread school closures Monday. More than 75,000 Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light customers were without power. A winter storm warning remains in effect for the greater Puget Sound Metro area. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) A jogger navigates through a steady snowfall on the Capitol campus in Olympia, Wash., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in advance of a more vigorous system which has spawned a winter storm warning across the region for overnight and into Monday. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP) Snow covers trees at Silver Ridge Elementary School in Silverdale, Wash., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. A snowstorm that blanketed Seattle and western Washington state into Monday morning prompted widespread school closures, flight cancellations and power outages for more than 75,000 electrical utility customers, officials said. (Larry Steagall/Kitsap Sun via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — A snowstorm that blanketed Seattle and western Washington state into Monday morning prompted widespread school closures, flight cancellations and power outages for more than 100,000 electrical utility customers, officials said.

The storm that started Sunday night caused a messy morning commute for Seattle residents, and a winter storm warning remained in effect Monday for the greater Seattle area.

Forecasters said as much as 30 inches of snow could fall in the Cascade Mountains, and Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie pass was closed to motorists Monday morning because of heavy snow.

The storm hit Seattle after one storm after another has slammed Portland, Oregon. Forecasts for a major snowstorm for Portland turned out false as temperatures remained above freezing. But heavy rain fell in Portland and pushed some rivers toward flood stage.

Dozens of flights were cancelled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport because of snow and ice.

Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the carrier had trouble getting some employees to the airport and that passengers faced delays because workers had to deice jets.

“It’s taking 30-45 minutes to deice a single plane, which is a significant issue to get planes out,” Egan told KOMO. “It’s a messy scene and we apologize for that, but it’s a severe event.”

In Seattle’s hilly Queen Anne neighborhood, children and parents took advantage of the neighborhood slopes to sled and use boogie boards to snowboard. Snow angels and snow creatures were also being made.

“It’s awesome, especially because I had a life-skill test today and now it’s delayed until Thursday,” said Allette Franklin, 12.

Her 11-year-old friend Josie Kinney agreed. “It’s almost a miniature Christmas,” she said.

Nearby, Stephanie Krammel was making a snowman with her daughter.

“This doesn’t happy very often in Seattle, and nobody knows what to do because the roads are normally a mess. A snow day in Seattle . is very rare and very fun, I would say,” she said.