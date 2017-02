WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for the suspects who robbed the Circle K in the 1200 block of South Rock Road back on January 27.

Both suspects were gloved and concealed their faces with bandannas. Police posted surveillance photos of the robbers today on Facebook.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 and reference case number 17C005949.