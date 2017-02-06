Patrol: Man jailed after intentionally sending bus off road

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP and KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man is being held in the Lyon County jail after he reportedly grabbed the wheel of a charter bus and caused it to veer off the Kansas Turnpike.

No injuries were reported after the incident Sunday about 11 miles northeast of Emporia. The suspect, identified as Manuel Hernandez, fled on foot but was captured after a nearby resident reported a stranger banging on the door of a house.

Patrol Lt. Mark Christensen praised the bus driver for controlling the vehicle after the wheel was grabbed.

Christesen says the suspect told officers that he thought people on the bus were going to hurt him.

There were 11 people on the bus which was driving to Chicago to Dallas.