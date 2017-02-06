Patrol: Man jailed after intentionally sending bus off road

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Manuel Hernandez
Manuel Hernandez

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP and KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man is being held in the Lyon County jail after he reportedly grabbed the wheel of a charter bus and caused it to veer off the Kansas Turnpike.

No injuries were reported after the incident Sunday about 11 miles northeast of Emporia. The suspect, identified as Manuel Hernandez, fled on foot but was captured after a nearby resident reported a stranger banging on the door of a house.

Patrol Lt. Mark Christensen praised the bus driver for controlling the vehicle after the wheel was grabbed.

Christesen says the suspect told officers that he thought people on the bus were going to hurt him.

There were 11 people on the bus which was driving to Chicago to Dallas.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s