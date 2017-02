WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person reportedly is in critical condition following a shooting in north Wichita Monday night. The incident occurred in the area of North Broadway and East 11th Street.

Dispatchers confirm Wichita police are looking for at least one suspect in the incident.

Police have blocked off Broadway southbound between 11th and 10th streets.

KSN has a news crew on the way. We’ll have details as they emerge on KSN.com and in KSN’s newscasts.