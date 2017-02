WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person reportedly is in critical condition following a shooting in north Wichita Monday night. The incident occurred in the area of North Broadway and East 11th Street shortly before 9:20 p.m..

Dispatchers confirm Wichita police are looking for at least one suspect in the incident.

Police have blocked off Broadway southbound between 11th and 10th streets.

KSN has a news crew on the way. We’ll have details as they emerge on KSN.com and in KSN’s newscasts.