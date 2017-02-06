Kansas railways to expect construction

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – The BNSF Railway Company has announced plans to invest $125 million in Kansas this year to improve its railways in the state.

The Emporia Gazette reports the investment is part of the company’s $3.4 billion capital expenditure plan in 2017.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe plans to expand a Kansas City, Kansas, auto facility and track maintenance work. The plan includes new rail ties and replacement of track portions between Wellington and Kansas City, and Emporia to Garden City.

BNSF Railway Public Affairs Director Andy Williams says the maintenance on the section from Emporia to Newton will start later in February. According to Williams, the project should not drastically affect trains using the rails because BNSF has enough rails to re-direct trains in order to avoid delays.