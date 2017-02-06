File your taxes early

By Published: Updated:
tax form

(NBC News) – The number of people filing their own tax returns, often with the help of popular software like TurboTax and TaxAct is on the rise.

That’s made for more competition among industry giants.

H&R Block now offers free basic tax return help in response to similar offers from TaxAct and TurboTax.

TurboTax has taken it a step further with live help from a tax expert through a feature they call Smartlook.

“Where you can connect via one-way video to a credentialed CPA or enrolled agent to get your question answered,” explains TurboTax CPA Lisa-Greene-Lewis.

They all say file now rather than later. That will reduce the chances an identity thief can file and get your refund.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s