File your taxes early

(NBC News) – The number of people filing their own tax returns, often with the help of popular software like TurboTax and TaxAct is on the rise.

That’s made for more competition among industry giants.

H&R Block now offers free basic tax return help in response to similar offers from TaxAct and TurboTax.

TurboTax has taken it a step further with live help from a tax expert through a feature they call Smartlook.

“Where you can connect via one-way video to a credentialed CPA or enrolled agent to get your question answered,” explains TurboTax CPA Lisa-Greene-Lewis.

They all say file now rather than later. That will reduce the chances an identity thief can file and get your refund.