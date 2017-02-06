‘Critical’ wildfire weather expected in Oklahoma, Texas

Wildfire (KSN File Photo)
Wildfire (KSN File Photo)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of dangerous wildfire conditions Monday in parts of Oklahoma and Texas.

Red flag warnings have been issued for western Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle and parts of West Texas. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the area at critical risk for fires covers more than 157,000 square miles and includes the cities of Oklahoma City and Norman in Oklahoma and Amarillo, Lubbock and Midland in Texas.

Sustained winds of up to 30 mph are expected along with low humidity levels. High temperatures could exceed 80 degrees in some areas.

State forestry officials in Oklahoma are urging residents to avoid doing anything that could cause a fire. The state is under a national fire advisory through Feb. 14 because of the high risk for wildfires.

