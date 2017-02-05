‘Zootopia’ wins at Annie Awards and looks poised for Oscars

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
This image released by Disney shows Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, in a scene from the animated film, "Zootopia." (Disney via AP)
This image released by Disney shows Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, in a scene from the animated film, "Zootopia." (Disney via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Zootopia” won best animated feature and took home a leading six awards at the 44th Annie Awards, setting up the Disney release as the clear favorite at the Oscars.

At the Los Angeles ceremony Saturday, “Zootopia” won for directing and writing.

One of its leads, Jason Bateman, shared best-voice acting with Auli’Cravalho from “Moana.” Along with more than $1 billion in global box office, “Zootopia” has been the top choice in awards season, also winning a Golden Globe.

The Annie winner has won the best-animated feature Oscar in 10 of the 15 years since the Academy Awards introduced the category.

Other Oscar nominees scored other awards. Studio Ghibli’s “The Red Turtle” won best animated independent feature. Laika’s “Kubo and the Two Strings” won for character animation, production design and editorial.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s