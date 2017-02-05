Undersheriff: 4 explosive devices removed from Kansas apartment

TESCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) – Undersheriff Russ Thornton with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says 4 IEDs were recovered from an Tescott, Kansas apartment Saturday.

Thornton says it happened in the 400 block of Lee Street.

The Undersheriff tells us they received reports Friday that a suspect was creating home-made explosives in their apartment.

After serving a search warrant, sheriffs backed out and the Fort Riley bomb squad found 4 devices inside the apartment.

The squad removed the devices and “rendered them safe”.

No information has been released on the suspect but Thornton says, “There will be several charges of criminal use of explosives.”

We will continue to follow this story as more details are released.