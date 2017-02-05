Officers searching for escapee from Cowley County Jail

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy Cowley County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Cowley County Sheriff's Office

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officers are searching for a man who escaped from the Cowley County Jail.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Joshua B. Blackwill escaped around 1:45 p.m. today.

Blackwill was last seen in the area of 8th and Loomis in Winfield, KS. Officials say he was seen running east on 8th Street.

The escapee has short brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a tan jumpsuit with “Porter” on the back.

The Sheriff’s Office warns not to approach Blackwill if located, and call 911 immediately.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s