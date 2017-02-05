Officers searching for escapee from Cowley County Jail

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officers are searching for a man who escaped from the Cowley County Jail.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Joshua B. Blackwill escaped around 1:45 p.m. today.

Blackwill was last seen in the area of 8th and Loomis in Winfield, KS. Officials say he was seen running east on 8th Street.

The escapee has short brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a tan jumpsuit with “Porter” on the back.

The Sheriff’s Office warns not to approach Blackwill if located, and call 911 immediately.