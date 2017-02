WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for suspects after an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police say it happened in the 4100 block of West Central, just after 9 p.m.

They say two employees were inside the store when two men entered, armed with handguns, and demanded money.

The suspects took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.