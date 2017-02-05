Kansas woman dies in skydiving accident

CUSHING, Okla. (AP) – The Federal Aviation Administration has been unable to determine why a Kansas woman became disconnected from her parachute and fell to her death in northern Oklahoma.

Twenty-six-year-old Sheralynn Neff of North Newton, Kansas, had jumped with an instructor from 10,000 feet on July 24 and deployed her parachute at about 6,000 feet. The instructor continued falling to clear her path before deploying her parachute, but Neff could not be found.

Her parachute was later found in a tree and her body was found the next day near Cushing, about five miles away.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford told The Oklahoman that the parachute appeared to have been packed properly and there was no obvious failure. He said an investigator “was unable to conclusively determine” how Neff separated from the parachute.

