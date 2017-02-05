Garden City rallies against executive orders

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The fallout from President Donald Trump’s executive orders continues this weekend, and here in Kansas, another rally.

This time it’s in Garden City, an area that prides itself on its diversity — from its refugee community to its majority-minority demographics.

Today the community rallied together in support of groups that feel affected by recent executive orders.

“This is an event in solidarity for those who feel threatened and those who feel hurt,” said Isabel Serafin, a high school senior who first organized the rally.

A warm Sunday afternoon brought more than 150 Garden City residents together.

“Hopefully all of us will walk away today with a little bit more knowledge and a little more understanding for each other,” said Valarie Smith, a co-organizer of the rally.

Serafin organized the event with the theme “No hate in my town.”

“I saw a need in my community for an event like this,” she said, “and I saw fear in friends of mine that I saw on a daily basis, and I wanted them to have a place to feel safe and to be able to feel like their community is still home.”

Support came to defend women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrants, refugees, and more.

In the true spirit of free speech, not every voice spoke in support of the rally. Some were asking for support for President Trump.

“In a way I’m against all this,” said Ray Hernandez. “They’ve got to give Trump a chance. All he wants to do is make America safe.”

“We don’t really have a choice to give Trump a chance,” said Serafin. “He’s having his chance right now. This is our response to the chance we’re giving him. This is our guidance. This is our calls for him to listen to his constituents.”

Organizers hope the event acts as a call to action, not just a public grievance.

“We call our senators which numbers and emails are on that wall,” said one speaker, who pointed to posters with the phone numbers of Congressman Marshall and Senators Roberts and Moran.

Smith hopes the rally will inspire residents.

“Get involved and get informed on whatever issues they’re passionate about and they feel affect them,” she said.