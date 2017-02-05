Bernie Sanders to speak at Kansas Democratic Party annual convention

Wichita, KAN (KSNW) – Bernie Sanders is bringing his unique speaking style to Kansas. The former Presidential candidate will be the keynote speaker at the Kansas Democratic Party annual convention in Topeka, February 25th.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Sanders as our keynote speaker for this year,” says Lee Kinch, State Chair of the Kansas Democratic party. “We anticipate he will be in Topeka at six in the evening for a pre-speech reception. He is scheduled to speak at seven.”

The event is called Washington Days, and the Kansas Democratic Party holds the event to talk about issues crucial to Kansas, according to Kinch.

This year the keynote speech portion of the weekend will not be at the Topeka Ramada Hotel and convention center, as it had originally been scheduled.

“The keynote speech is being moved in anticipation of the larger crowd we are expecting,” says Kinch. “It will be at the Topeka High gymnasium or auditorium this year. We are still finalizing details this weekend.”

Kinch says they will have an official announcement tomorrow on the Kansas Democratic party website.

“We are very pleased to have a dynamic, popular speaker coming to talk to Kansans about what is important,” says Kinch.

Sanders won the Democratic Presidential caucus in Kansas, beating Hillary Clinton 67.7% to 32.3%.