Bernie Sanders to speak at Kansas Democratic Party annual convention

Craig Andres 2016 By Published: Updated:
Former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves to delegates before speaking during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves to delegates before speaking during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Wichita, KAN (KSNW) – Bernie Sanders is bringing his unique speaking style to Kansas. The former Presidential candidate will be the keynote speaker at the Kansas Democratic Party annual convention in Topeka, February 25th.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Sanders as our keynote speaker for this year,” says Lee Kinch, State Chair of the Kansas Democratic party. “We anticipate he will be in Topeka at six in the evening for a pre-speech reception. He is scheduled to speak at seven.”

The event is called Washington Days, and the Kansas Democratic Party holds the event to talk about issues crucial to Kansas, according to Kinch.

This year the keynote speech portion of the weekend will not be at the Topeka Ramada Hotel and convention center, as it had originally been scheduled.

“The keynote speech is being moved in anticipation of the larger crowd we are expecting,” says Kinch. “It will be at the Topeka High gymnasium or auditorium this year. We are still finalizing details this weekend.”

Kinch says they will have an official announcement tomorrow on the Kansas Democratic party website.

“We are very pleased to have a dynamic, popular speaker coming to talk to Kansans about what is important,” says Kinch.

Sanders won the Democratic Presidential caucus in Kansas, beating Hillary Clinton 67.7% to 32.3%.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s