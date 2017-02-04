Wichita State Defeats Illinois State

WICHITA, Kan. – Billed as the game of the year coming into tonight’s contest, Wichita State squashed those hopes early in the second half en route to a dominating 86-45 win over Illinois State at Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (21-4, 11-1 MVC) moves back into a tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference standings after handing the Redbirds a 41-point loss.

Illinois State (19-5, 11-1 MVC) shot 33 percent from the field, including just 4-for-22 from three-point range and turned the ball over 19 times on a night when the Redbirds couldn’t get anything going.

For the second straight game Conner Frankamp set a new career high with 18 points. He was 6-for-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from downtown.