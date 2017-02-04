Tuesday at 10: Remembering Devon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 6 months after the drowning death of a Wichita boy, the child’s family has not been able to start the water safety program they set out to create in the boy’s honor.

Devon Cooley would have been a 7th grader at Mead Middle School in Wichita in the fall of 2016. Instead of going to middle school dances and practicing tricks on his beloved skateboard, his family now only has memories of him to hold on to.

“I think the hardest part for me is I haven’t fully been able to mourn it,” said David Cooley, Devon Cooley’s grandpa.

Since Devon’s death, his family has been working to keep his legacy alive. His grandpa had high hopes of creating a water safety program to educate kids about the dangers of flood waters. However, the family said the organization has not had any community interest.

For the first time since Devon’s death, KSN sits down and talks to Devon’s grandpa and his brothers who were with him the day he drowned. Tune into “Remembering Devon”, Tuesday on KSN News at 10.

