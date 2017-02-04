Supreme Court to hear transgender Va. teen’s case in March

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
scotus-us-supreme-court-washington-dc-031616

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has set a date to hear the case of a Virginia school board that wants to prevent a transgender teenager from using the boys’ bathroom at his high school.

The justices agreed in October to hear the case. On Friday, the court released its calendar for March, which has the case being argued on March 28.

The case involves 17-year-old Gavin Grimm who was born female but identifies as male. He was allowed to use the boys’ restroom at his high school in 2014. But after complaints, the school board adopted a policy requiring students to use either the restroom that corresponds with their biological gender or a private, single-stall restroom.

A lower court had ordered the school board to accommodate Grimm. That order is on hold.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s