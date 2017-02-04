Several grass fires keep firefighters busy

WICHITA, Kan. – – Several grass fires broke out across Wichita today.

Some of them got knocked out quickly, while other fires grew in size, especially one grass fire south and west of Wichita in a field.

Division Chief Ray Hensley with the Sedgwick County Fire Department says firefighters responded to that fire, near 135th Street West and MacArthur, just after 3 p.m.

“We had a brush pile that was smoldering, caught fire and burned about five acres of grass, a few trees and couple of other brush piles,” said Hensley.

Hensley says the conditions outside Saturday contained all the right ingredients to ignite a grass fire.

“It is a high fire danger right now because of the lack of moisture we have in the ground and then with the wind blowing like it does, the wind helped it and right now with it being as dry as it is, fires tend to get out of control quickly, with the wind blowing like it is,” said Hensley.

Hensley says they were able to get this grass fire in particular out within 10 minutes.

However, he adds fires like this do pose some challenges for firefighters.

“The first crew has to get here quickly and get the head of the fire knocked down, the part that is blowing in the wind, they get here and knock it down real quickly and there is a process of just overhauling the rest of the fire,” said Hensley.

Hensley says people do need to be aware of the dry and windy conditions and the fact fires can start quickly.

He says people should be cautious when doing any type of burning outside, as well as, when discarding any cigarettes.