6:30AM If you’re ready for the warm weather, you’ve gotta be patient for just a little bit longer… Strong winds are making it feel like it’s in the teens this morning, but will put us in the 50s and 60s later today! Check out your full forecast in my updated videos right here.

5AM The winds are cranking up out of the south this morning, making for some bitter wind chills now, but resulting in much milder temperatures this afternoon! I’ll have your full Saturday forecast all morning on KSN.