LAWRENCE, Kan. – Frank Mason III scored 32 points on a near-perfect shooting day but Iowa State countered with 18 3-pointers to snap No. 3 Kansas basketball’s home-court winning streak in overtime on Saturday afternoon, 92-89.

KU’s home-court winning streak ends at 54 games, including 51-straight victories inside Allen Fieldhouse. Iowa State wins in Lawrence for the first time since Feb. 19, 2005.

It is just the 10th time Kansas head coach Bill Self has lost in Allen Fieldhouse.